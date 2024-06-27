Varun Dhawan’s 'Baby John' slated for release on December 25

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner Baby John will release in theatres on December 25 this year. Directed by Kalees, the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 31.

As per reports, it might have a direct clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, also slated for release on the same day. Apart from Varun, Baby John would also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande are also co-producing the film, which is speculated to be the remake of Atlee’s hit film Theri (2016), starring Vijay.