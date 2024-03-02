Humour was a priority: Kiran Rao on her latest film 'Laapata Ladies'

The film is an adaptation of Biplab Goswami’s prize-winning screenplay, Two Brides. It revolves around two newly-wed women who get separated from their respective families during a train journey, and what ensues when a police officer probes the case. Over the next few days, as everybody goes berserk looking for the women, one bride discovers a different world while the other challenges the patriarchy around her.

This is, however, not just a social film, says Rao. It is a compulsive comedy that finds humour in the most serious situations. “The original story was wonderful, but I felt the entertainment quotient could be higher. Besides, I wanted to develop the character of the girls differently to bring in suspense and intrigue. But humour was a priority.

I think it is a great vehicle to say anything because it tends to soften a person and opens up your mind as you are having a good time,” the filmmaker says.