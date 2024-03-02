Varun Grover's 'All India Rank': A fresh lens on IIT dreams and the weight of youthful expectations

It is said that the debut work of a creative mind is its most heartfelt. Varun Grover’s All India Rank (AIR) is no exception. After gaining recognition as a lyricist and writer in the Hindi film industry, Varun has now stepped behind the lens with the dramedy that follows a young boy as he preps at a coaching institute for the IIT exams.

All India Rank (AIR) is not the first film, and certainly not the last, to be made on the struggles of preparing for the highly competitive exams, but Varun gives it a fresh take. He doesn’t tell it as a story of success achieved despite the odds, but one of not seeking success at all. And, he himself turned muse for it—he passed out from IIT (BHU) Varanasi in 2003.

“Even though I succeeded, I wasn’t happy about the future. That feeling stayed with me, and I kept thinking that it is a story. I should tell at some point,” says Varun, who completed the first draft of the film in 2014.

He adds, “It is only after I wrote Sacred Games, and was able to watch directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap at work, that I felt confident to make it.” The film was shot in 2022, and did the rounds of a few film festivals before its release in India on February 23.

Announcing the film’s shoot on his Instagram account, Varun had captioned it with the line “stolen moments of friendships in a world of competition”. AIR, he says, is from the point of view of the students and how they are dealing with so many things at the young age of 16 or 17. “This is a time when you are making friends and trying to understand yourself. However, society expects you to be sorted. At an age when drinking, driving and voting are not allowed in India, one is expected to decide the rest of their life and commit to it. Friendship is a big part of it. Good friends end up saving you on many levels and that was something I wanted to focus on,” he states.