From Munger to Mumbai: Manisha Rani's 'namumkin se mumkin wali' journey

NEW DELHI: Social media personality Manisha Rani, who was declared winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' on Saturday night, says she has received a sweet reward whenever she has worked hard for something.

The wild card entry was among the five finalists, along with Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra.

Coming from a middle-class family in Munger, Bihar, it was a 'namumkin ko mumkin wali journey' for Manisha.

Talking to IANS, the 26-year-old dancer said: "If you have 'chaahat' in you, true hard work and passion, then you can turn any impossible goal into possible. Munger is a small town and you don't have many opportunities to learn dancing or acting and become something."

Then she said something that should resonate well with her followers. "But if you have talent and 'that thing' in you, then you can reach anywhere you want. This is how I started my journey from Munger to Mumbai -- 'namumkin ko mumkin kiya hai'. I have fought for my dreams, worked hard and have come here," Manisha said.