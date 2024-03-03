WATCH | Rihanna rocks the stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, says 'thank you for having me'

JAMNAGAR: In her first performance in India, pop star Rihanna set the stage on fire at the day one of the lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The international music sensation, who belted out hit songs such as "Diamonds", "Where Have You Been", "Rude Boy" and "Pour it Up", had Indian film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar grooving to her tunes.

Dressed in a shimmery body-hugging fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna put up her best moves and also interacted with the audience at the grand event, which is being held over three days at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis for making her a part of the family affair.

"Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations," she said.