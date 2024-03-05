‘Our stories demand the star cast, not the other way around’

CHENNAI : The newly announced slate of Netflix India Originals, which includes Dabba Cartel, starring Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan and Shabana Azmi, Do Patti starring Kajol Devgn and Kriti Sanon, and Heeramandi starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, will make anyone wonder if multi-starrers are the focus of the streamer this year. However, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India, shares that their focus is pretty much on telling untold stories and the star cast are value additions to the medium, not the other way around. “Though we have got the finest actors in the country on board for our originals, we don’t tailor-make our stories for the stars. When we choose a long-form storytelling medium like a web series, it is bound to have multiple episodes, which are driven by several major characters unlike cinema where only the two leads are in focus. Our approach has always been content-driven.”

The massive lineup of releases poses a new challenge to the streamer: The premiere dates! “It is a far more complex exercise than anyone could imagine. Our releases range from web series, and documentaries to films that reach us after theatrical releases. Apart from the regional content, we also have shows across the globe that are actively consumed by the Indian audiences and other international audiences. But we try to stick to a strategic approach for all our releases,” says Monika, who goes on to add that special national festivals and holidays play a vital role in determining the release window of their originals. “Mission Majnu, for instance, was released on January 26th and we wanted the film to reach our audience on Republic Day. But there are times when we want to be unpredictable and surprise our viewers with a massive entertainer cutting off the long waiting period."