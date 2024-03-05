‘Our stories demand the star cast, not the other way around’

CHENNAI : The newly announced slate of Netflix India Originals, which includes Dabba Cartel, starring Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan and Shabana Azmi, Do Patti starring Kajol Devgn and Kriti Sanon, and Heeramandi starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, will make anyone wonder if multi-starrers are the focus of the streamer this year. However, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India, shares that their focus is pretty much on telling untold stories and the star cast are value additions to the medium, not the other way around. “Though we have got the finest actors in the country on board for our originals, we don’t tailor-make our stories for the stars. When we choose a long-form storytelling medium like a web series, it is bound to have multiple episodes, which are driven by several major characters unlike cinema where only the two leads are in focus. Our approach has always been content-driven.”
The massive lineup of releases poses a new challenge to the streamer: The premiere dates! “It is a far more complex exercise than anyone could imagine. Our releases range from web series, and documentaries to films that reach us after theatrical releases. Apart from the regional content, we also have shows across the globe that are actively consumed by the Indian audiences and other international audiences. But we try to stick to a strategic approach for all our releases,” says Monika, who goes on to add that special national festivals and holidays play a vital role in determining the release window of their originals. “Mission Majnu, for instance, was released on January 26th and we wanted the film to reach our audience on Republic Day. But there are times when we want to be unpredictable and surprise our viewers with a massive entertainer cutting off the long waiting period."
Monika equates Netflix, and OTT platforms in general to a thousand-screen multiplex. “At any given point in time, Netflix is a multiplex running thousands of shows on thousands of screens. A person who only watches crime dramas might want to catch a comedy recommended by his friend or wish to watch a rom-com with their partner. So we want to cater to each of the audience regardless of their wide range of tastes and preferences.”
She also clarifies the flipside of their decision to entertain all audiences, “Not everything on Netflix is made for everyone. It is important to recognise that there are titles which many people will watch because they have big names. They come under predetermined viewership. But it is equally important for us to provide content for audiences who have a niche taste.” Monika adds that it is liberating to create a democratic platform that treats all its consumers equally. Documentaries don’t appeal to everyone, so do guilty pleasure shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but we need to respect the sensibilities of these audiences equally. So we always ensure that our rooster is extremely inclusive.”
Asked if anthologies have lost their glory as streamers seem to focus on long-form content in recent years, she says, “Well, I wouldn’t completely agree with it. But short-form content has found a lot of new ways to reach the audience starting from YouTube channels. So we want to focus on only the best of the best when it comes to anthologies. When we come across a compelling anthology that comprises stories that are engaging we would never say no. Netflix is not agnostic to any format of storytelling.”
Though the Northern audience has a lot to rejoice in, fans of South Indian cinema have to settle for the post-theatrical release announcements like Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time and Ajith-Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, this time. But Monika assures that she has a surprise package waiting for the Southern audience and their waiting period will be short-lived. “Though I am not at liberty to share the details about the exciting originals we have planned for the southern audience, I can assure them that the creators we are collaborating with and the stories we are working on will amuse them for sure. We will soon be doing a separate reveal for the south!” She signs off by saying, “It would be easy to follow a safe formula and rehash content. But we want to do things that haven’t been explored before on screen. Our releases this year will be a testament to that.”