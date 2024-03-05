People started seeing me in a different light post 'Maharani': Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi believes her OTT show "Maharani", which is coming up with a third season, was the beginning of a new chapter in her journey as an actor.

Qureshi, who made her acting debut with "Gangs of Wasseypur" in 2012 and has featured in films such as "D-Day", "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Badlapur", said she could also command a certain fee with the show as she is playing the lead in it.

"Today, because I'm doing Maharani' and the show is mounted around my character, I am able to command a certain fee. It is a show that benefited all of us. People started seeing me in a different light. I can say without hesitation that Maharani' first one was the start of a new chapter in my career," the actor told PTI in an interview.