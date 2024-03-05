Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha’s 'Lakadbaggha' to be released as a comic book

Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha starrer Lakadbaggha has been adapted into a comic book and will be released at Comic-Con 2024, the makers announced on Monday. The comic book is created by American illustrator Brittain Peck.

Helmed by Victor Mukherjee, the film was released last year and also starred Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It told the story of an animal-loving vigilante who fights against an underground illegal animal trade cell.

Anshuman called Lakadbaggha his dream project and said in a press release, “Lakadbaggha has been a dream project, and seeing it expand into the comic book realm is beyond exciting and one which will live beyond us. I am thrilled to create this with Brittain who believes in the concept of becoming the voice of the voiceless as much as I do.”

Illustrator Brittain added in his statement, ‘’Lakadbaggha is an extraordinary film - it’s the birth of a superhero who is an ordinary man. I am thrilled to be creating the comic book series with Anshuman and to be able to adapt his compelling creative vision into our original comic book series.”