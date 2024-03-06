Janhvi Kapoor to star alongside Ram Charan in pan-India film

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor’s 27th birthday on Wednesday, it was announced that the actor will be featuring alongside Ram Charan in the tentatively titled, pan-India film RC 16.

The film's production company Mythri Movie Makers put up a post on X and welcomed the actress on board on X (formerly called Twitter). They also wished her on her birthday.

“Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerising #JanhviKapoor #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings," they captioned the post.

The film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with Uppena, is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The music is given by A.R. Rahman.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)