Alia Bhatt joins YRF spy universe

While speculations about Alia Bhatt joining the YRF Spy Universe has been hitting headlines for nearly 6 months now, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed the development at the FICCI Frames event recently.

When prodded constantly to reveal one new development within the YRF Spy Universe, Akshaye said, “I’ll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film. The schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio,” he added.Earlier it was also reported that Sharvari Wagh will also be joining Alia for the untitled project.

The YRF Spy Universe started in 2012 with Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023), which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The latest addition to the spy-universe was the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3. Up next is War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.