Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches own music label

Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now launched his own music label, Bhansali Music.
Music has played an integral role in the director's films. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of Black, Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films.
His partnerships with accomplished composers like Ismail Darbar, Monty Sharma, and even himself have given birth to some of the most iconic and melodious tracks in Hindi cinema.
Reflecting on the launch of Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarks, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label Bhansali Music, I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."
On the film front, Bhansali will soon be coming up with his OTT debut series Heeramandi. He will also be directing Love & War featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)