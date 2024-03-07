Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches own music label

Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now launched his own music label, Bhansali Music.

Music has played an integral role in the director's films. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of Black, Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films.

His partnerships with accomplished composers like Ismail Darbar, Monty Sharma, and even himself have given birth to some of the most iconic and melodious tracks in Hindi cinema.