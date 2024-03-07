Law and laughter: Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai

CHENNAI : The Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai opens with some quick, old-school comic strips that take us through the district court of Patparganj. A voice-over introduces us to the strange new world we are about to enter, which is full of eccentric lawyers who will stop at nothing to make their case strong. One amongst them, VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), wants to become the next Attorney General. He is a shrewd lawyer and some of his tactics go against the law. However, he is a man of good heart, as the voice-over proclaims, “Ye sab coat ke kale hai, dil ke kale nahi (They wear dark coats but have bright hearts)”. Writer Sourabh Khanna reveals the process behind coming up with this quirky line with co-writer Kunal Aneja. “While thinking of the characters, we would ask ourselves some silly questions about the courtroom,” he says. “We would think about things like, ‘Why do lawyers wear black?’. While working on the scenes, we came up with this line that defined our world clearly.”

The quirkiness of the show supports its heartfelt honesty. Each episode follows a new case which is handled by the lawyers. At the same time, their individual ambitions follow a parallel trail, giving moments of comic relief through unusual situations. While deciding on the title of the show, the makers explain how they were looking for something that would be comically appealing. Sourabh reveals that it was finalized after considering many options. “We started with a working title and along the way, many other options were considered. One title that I personally liked was ‘Law, Karlo Baat’,” he says. “Then there was ‘Lagbhag Legal Hai’ as well. But some titles were already registered by others so we finally zeroed down to Maamla Legal Hai, which everyone liked.”