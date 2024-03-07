WATCH | 'Maidaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn coaches a football team to glory in this biographical drama

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan was released by the makers on Thursday. Ajay’s character in the film is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who led the Indian football team to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The trailer opens with Ajay’s voiceover as he speaks about the condition of the Indian football team. He enters an empty football stadium, his eyes filled with determination. He says later, “Trust me, this is just the beginning of the golden era of Indian football.”

After this, he gathers to create a team that will compete with the world. Priyamani plays the role of his wife. The character played by Gajrao Rao questions his decision to include players from the slum in the team. The trailer features some visuals from the football field during the match and it ends with a defining moment where Ajay is speaking to the team in the dressing room.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote in the caption, “A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football. And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all. Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life!” (sic)

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta & Akash Chawla. A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the film with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. It is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the theatres on Eid in April this year.

