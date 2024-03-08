This Women's Day, Bollywood hopes for better representation of women

MUMBAI: Hindi cinema has travelled miles from the stereotypical depiction of women either as long suffering wives and mothers or as the unidimensional love interest but it's a battle not yet won.

And 2023 is a case in point with even the success of a progressive "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" being drowned in the roar of an "Animal".

While Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani", which many said was his career's most gender realised film, did well, Ranbir Kapoor starrer "Animal" did three times its business with box office collections of around Rs 900 crore - notwithstanding criticism that it was misogynist and glorified toxic masculinity.

The other two films, which did blockbuster business last year, were Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and "Jawan", both action entertainers, which, despite having a male protagonist at the helm, gave enough space for women characters to shine.

Though the road ahead is long, there is much to be thankful for.

"Earlier, we never saw the heroine as more than an appendage to the hero but today they are shown as working women and people in their own right. There are also many more girls in the crew leading to a healthy ecosystem," Shabana Azmi, who played the role of a progressive grandmother with a past romance in "Rocky Aur Rani", told PTI.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is a story of modern relationships but also about gender dynamics in families that need to evolve with time.

Azmi said female roles have become "more substantial".

She admitted there is "room for improvement" and that can only happen when mainstream heroes start accepting roles where women are protagonists.

"The budget of a female oriented film will always be lower than a film with a successful hero at the helm. But all in all, this is a much better era for women in Hindi cinema where scripts written by women are also being welcomed," said Azmi, a parallel cinema star who made a career out of playing women of substance in the 70s.