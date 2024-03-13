AR Murugadoss joins hands with Salman Khan

Recently, we reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has joined hands with actor Rajinikanth for an upcoming film.The Bollywood producer has now joined hands with Tamil director AR Murugadoss for an upcoming film, which will star Salman Khan in the lead role.

The announcement came from Murugadoss on his official X handle. “So excited to be collaborating with the legend, Salman Khan and the esteemed producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. Privileged to join forces with these incredible talents,” he wrote, further announcing the film’s release date. “Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience! Our film is set to hit the screens on EID 2025”

Other details of the project including the title, supporting cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Anjaana Anjaani, 83, Heropanti, Satyaprem Ki Katha among others. He has also directed the film Kick starring Salman Khan and turned writer for films like Heropanti 2, Housefull 2, Housefull and the Marathi film Lai Bhaari. He will soon be releasing Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.

Murugadoss, who started his career with Dheena in 2001, last directed Darbar in 2020. He recently produced the Gautham Karthik film August 16 1947, helmed by his erstwhile assistant N S Ponkumar. He is currently working on his next, tentatively titled SK23, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth. The film went on floors last month.

Notably, Murugadoss’ Telugu film Stalin (2006) was remade in Hindi under the title Jai Ho (2014), with Salman Khan. The actor currently has the Vishnuvardhan directorial The Bull, in the pipeline. Reportedly, Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and a family entertainer with Sooraj Barjatya, tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi, are also on the cards.