First look of Written & Directed by God out

The first look poster of Written & Directed by God is out. It has Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup and Aparna Das playing the lead roles. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield, the film is produced by Sanoob K Yoousef.

The film billed as a family comedy is written by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and Roshan Mathew. Its technical team comprises cinematographer Bablu Aju, music director Shaan Rahman, and editor Abhishek GA.

Meanwhile, Saiju Kurup’s upcoming slate includes Abhilasham, Porattu Nadakam, and the Sony LIV web series Jai Mahendran. The show, a light-hearted political drama, has Rahul Riji Nair attached as the writer, producer, and showrunner. His former assistant Srikanth Mohan is directing it.

Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne is awaiting the release of Turkish Tharkkam, written and directed by Nawaz Sulaiman. Lukman Avaran also stars in it. Sunny is also set to reunite with Appan director Maju for a new film.