Anupam Kher shares teaser of live-action adaption of 'Chhota Bheem'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday unveiled the teaser of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan'. The first live-action adaptation of the animated show 'Chhota Bheem' is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

It is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati. Sharing the teaser of the project, Kher on Instagram wrote, "#ChhotaBheem ab Bade Pardhe pe! Join Bheem and his fearless gang as they face off against Damyaan to protect Dholakpur."

'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' will be released in cinemas on May 24. The film also stars Makrand Deshpande and Yagya Bhasin. The announcement of the film titled 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan' was made in Mumbai last year on the occasion of celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series.