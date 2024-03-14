Khushi Kapoor signs two new films

Actor and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is set to feature in two major titles after debuting with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Khushi and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen together in a rom-com titled Naadaniyaan, which will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In addition to that, Khushi will be joining Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to headline the Hindi remake of the 2022-released hit Tamil film, Love Today. The original starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead roles.

Khushi played the role of Betty Cooper in Netflix’s version of The Archies, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews.