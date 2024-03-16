Madhubala biopic announced

A biopic on the life of actor Madhubala was announced by the makers on Friday. The film will be directed by Darlings (2022) director Jasmeet K Reen. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. with Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya serving as co-directors.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates!”

Madhubala is well-known for films like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Mr. and Mrs. 55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) and Half Ticket (1962).