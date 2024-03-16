WATCH | 'Crew' trailer sees Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon smuggling gold amidst laugh-riot

The trailer of Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon was released by the makers on Saturday. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma has a special appearance. It is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

The trailer introduces us to the three actors as air hostesses who have not received the salary for some time as their company is bankrupt. They chance upon an old man who is smuggling gold in the flight and decide to keep it.

What follows is a laugh riot as they figure out ways to hide it. Diljit plays a customs officer who is having an eye on the three. The trailer ends with a hilarious exchange between Tabu and a passenger in the flight.

Crew is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and will be released in theatres on March 29.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)