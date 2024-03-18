Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha' earns Rs 17.51 crore in first weekend

NEW DELHIL Action film "Yodha", fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, has earned Rs 17.51 crore in domestic net box office collections in the opening weekend.

According to Dharma Productions, the film raised Rs 4.25 crore on day one, Rs 6.01 crore on day two and Rs 7.25 crore on day three.

The production banner shared the box office figures on its official X page on Monday.

"Conquering the box office battlefield," Dharma Productions said in the post, stating the movie had amassed Rs 17.51 crore in net box office collections across India.

"Yodha", which released on Friday, is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Mentor Disciple Films has also backed the movie.

Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

It was originally supposed to be released last July.