'Kohrra' director Randeep Jha, Alankrita Shrivastava, Gurvinder Singh's projects part of CIFF Market

CHANDIGARH: Projects by "Chauthi Koot" fame Gurvinder Singh, "Kohrra" helmer Randeep Jha and "Lipstick Under My Burkha" director Alankrita Shrivastava will be showcased at the CIFF Market to be held on the sidelines of the inaugural Cinevesture International Film Festival.

The film gala, which will take place in Chandigarh from March 27 31, will present 17 feature films and three web series.

The line-up includes six fiction feature debuts such as "Sacred" by Deepa Bhatia, "19" by Vikas Chandra, "LalitA" by Disha Rindani, "Tigdi aka 3-SUM" by Roopal Kewalya, "Laali" by Fahad Mustafa, and "Dhundh Saleti" by Jasmine Kaur and Avinash Roy.

Namrata Joshi, CIFF Market curator, said class divides and conflicts is a running theme through some of the selected projects and host state Punjab is under focus, be it in terms of talent or backdrop.

"From those requiring funding for research and script development to those with scripts locked and ready to roll. The majority of the projects are by women. And/or women-focused. Queer identity issues also find space. The selection cuts across genresthere's action, thrillers (corporate, police procedurals), drama (human, social, political, coming of age), a folk and mythology-based tale but with a modern spin, epic narrative spanning decades, whimsical romance, and comedy too. Horror makes a striking presence in the selection. That too imagined and created by women. With profound underlying thematic layers," Joshi said in a statement.

Jha, who made his feature debut with "Halahal" and has directed critically-acclaimed shows such as "Trial By Fire" and "Kohrra", is coming up with "April Mein Shootout", about a placid academic who vows revenge after his brother is killed in farm dispute but starts to uncover sinister truths about his own family.

Shrivastava has adapted Lindsay Pereira's "Gods and Ends" into "Girls of Orlem".

Set in the Goan Catholic ghetto of Orlem in Mumbai, the film is described as an intimate and piercing portrait of a mother and daughter, the film also tells a larger tale of the claustrophobia and broken dreams of the ghetto.

Bhatia, a noted film editor, is making her feature debut with "Sacred", a saga spanning several decades.

The story is about four dramatically different women on the cusp of motherhood.

The latest offering by Anurag Singh, best known for "Jatt and Juliet", is "Encounter" that revolves around a newly appointed Punjab DSP who is trying to unravel the mystery behind the killings of his late cop father's colleagues.