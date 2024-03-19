Tovino wraps a major schedule of his next, 'Identity'

On Monday, makers of the upcoming Tovino Thomas-Trisha-starrer, Identity, took to social media to share that they have finished shooting for a “crucial” schedule of the film. According to the makers, several important portions including some major set pieces, featuring a large number of artists, were shot in this 76-day-long schedule. They also added that 44 days of shooting still remain for the film’s completion.

Identity is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously teamed up with Tovino in Forensic. Anticipated to be a high-octane thriller, the upcoming film also stars Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, Shammy Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Archana Kavi, among others.

Backed by Century Films and Ragam Movies, Identity is billed as a pan-Indian movie with plans for a sequel already in motion. Its technical team comprises cinematographer Akhil George and editor Chaman Chakko, both known for their work in 2018: Everyone is a Hero.

Meanwhile, Tovino’s upcoming slate includes Nadikar, scheduled to hit the screens on May 9, and the 3D action-adventure film Ajayante Randaam Moshanam. He also recently finished the US schedule of Lucifer’s second part Empuraan, which is directed by Prithviraj. He is expected to start working on Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe next.