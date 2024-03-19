Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Bad Newz' gets a release date

The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-starrer Bad Newz was announced by the makers on Monday. It will hit the theatres on July 19 .

The film also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role and is directed by Anand Tiwari. It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love per Square Foot" (2018).

It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Bad Newz, a comedy inspired from true events, is a spiritual successor to the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz (2019), which revolved around the life of two couples whose lives intertwine due to a blunder made by doctor during In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Dharma Productions shared the film's title and release date on its official X page.

"Brace yourself for a ride of entertainment, drama, laughs and so much more. Bad Newz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!" the banner captioned the motion poster of the movie.