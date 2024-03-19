Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana complete 'Ul Jalool Ishq'; Manish Malhotra hosts wrap-up party

MUMBAI: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a lavish wrap-up party to mark the completion of 'Ul Jalool Ishq,' that is being produced by him. The cast of the film include actors Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

The star-studded event saw the presence of Bollywood power couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma among others.

On Monday morning Manish shared some pictures from the bash with a caption that read, "Celebrating at Home all the hard work by the wonderful Team at the WRAPPARTY of #UlJALOOLISHQ Production no 3 @stage5production".

The party was also attended by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak also attended the event.

Music maestro Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj too were at the party.

'Ul Jalool Ishq' began filming on January 9, in Amritsar. It is directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by designer Manish Malhotra under his company, Stage5 Productions. The movie will also include music from Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Manish had announced the launch of his production house in September 2023. The first project under Stage 5 Production is the Tisca Chopra-directorial 'Train From Chhapraula', starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu. The second film 'Bun Tikki', directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol.