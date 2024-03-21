Teaser of Vidya Balan-Ileana D’Cruz starrer 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' out

The teaser of Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar was released by the makers on Thursday. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles and is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It is written by Suprotim Sengupta and Eisha Chopra who have also worked on the dialogues with Amrita Bagchi.

The teaser begins with an exchange between Vidya and Pratik about her being a vegan. They seem to be married to each other. Later, she is seen with the character of Sendhil as they plan to get away to Cuba on a vacation. Meanwhile, Ileana and Pratik go on a movie date. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote in caption, “This summer, feel the heat with love that's surprising, confusing and consuming.”

The film is based on the 2017 American comedy-drama film The Lovers, which revolves around a couple, Mary and Michael, who are seeing other people and are on the brink of breaking off their marriage. However, things take a funny turn after they rekindle their relationship.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla. It will be released in theatres on April 19.