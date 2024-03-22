'Love the colour, emotions and cheerful Indian movies, cannot wait to be part of them,' says actress Avantika

MUMBAI: Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in 'Mean Girls', said she would love to be part of Indian cinema as she has grown up watching films such as Shah Rukh Khan-starrers ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) and ‘Veer Zaara’.

Avantika, who will be seen in the Hindi series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, shared: "It's truly surreal to come full circle and return to India, from my roots as a child actor to now leading a Hindi series like 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. This homecoming feels like a dream come true.”

“Since my childhood I have been watching Yash Chopra films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Veer Zaara’, ‘DDLJ’, ‘Darr’, among many others... and fell in love with Indian cinema and developed that desire to work in Bollywood films. I love the colour, emotions and cheerful Indian movies and cannot wait to be a part of them.”