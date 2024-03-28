‘I take comedy very seriously’: Divyenndu

“When it comes to comedies, there’s a lot of hard work you have to put in. There is nothing that can save you, be it the camera movement, background score or dingy lighting. You go out there to perform and you are naked in front of the camera. If you have that timing, your joke lands, if you don’t, it will run flat.”

Along with that, he says it is important for the co-actors to have the same kind of energy for it to really register as funny. “It takes a lot of homework to understand the meter in which the lines are written. Moreover, your co-actors also need to be on the same page,” the actor says. “It’s a symphony at the end of the day, so everyone has to be really sure what notes they are playing. Otherwise, that symphony can very well be a cacophony in a matter of time. That’s why I take comedy very seriously.”

There are other challenges that come during the filming process as well. Reflecting on the experience of working on Madgaon Express, he adds, “When you are filming a comedy, it’s not always just one shot. Even if you give a great first take, there are always different angles to capture the same thing. So, to recreate that every time from different angles is a challenge.”

However, according to Divyenndu first-time director Kunal Kemmu made the shooting process easier and without any hassles. “He was just so well prepared for the film that it was a really good feeling,” he says. “For a first-time director, he had absolutely no jitters, he knew what he wanted, and to do that in a comedy is not easy,” he signs off.