Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of 'Khel Khel Mein'

Superstar Akshay Kumar has completed filming for his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.
The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegiand Pati Patni Aur Woh.
It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.
Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well.
Production house T-Series shared the update about the film on its official social media handles on Friday night.
That's a wrap! Filming for #KhelKhelMein starring #AkshayKumar #TaapseePannu #VaaniKapoor #AmmyVirk #AdityaSeal #PragyaJaiswal & #FardeenKhan in the lead has concluded.
Brace yourself for an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama, written and directed by #MudassarAziz, the post read.
The movie started shooting in October last year.
"Khel Khel Mein" is presented and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl, Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai.