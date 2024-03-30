Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of 'Khel Khel Mein'

Superstar Akshay Kumar has completed filming for his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.

The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegiand Pati Patni Aur Woh.

It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well.

Production house T-Series shared the update about the film on its official social media handles on Friday night.

That's a wrap! Filming for #KhelKhelMein starring #AkshayKumar #TaapseePannu #VaaniKapoor #AmmyVirk #AdityaSeal #PragyaJaiswal & #FardeenKhan in the lead has concluded.

Brace yourself for an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama, written and directed by #MudassarAziz, the post read.