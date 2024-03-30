I no longer depend on validation: Sara Ali Khan

You played the uber-rich Bambi in Murder Mubarak, followed by the feisty freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, in Ae Watan Mere Watan. While starkly different, both characters seek to express themselves. Is that something you resonate with?

It’s interesting to look at it that way. To achieve her dreams, Usha Mehta realises that there needs to be strength in her convictions. What I loved about the character is that her ideologies don’t mirror her father’s. Neither is she doing it because of the positive peer pressure. She simply stands firm in her beliefs, which almost juxtaposes with Bambi, who is such a product of her environment that her sense of self and identity is a reflection of that.

Usha Mehta was the founder of the Congress Radio and is one of the unsung heroes of the National movement. It was also your first time playing a real-life character. What was the prep like?

Kannan Iyer, the director, was sure that he didn’t want this to be a biopic, but a story inspired by Usha Mehta, and we have taken a decent amount of creative liberty. So it wasn’t really a biography-versus-inspirational-story challenge for me, at least. But telling a story inspired by true events that you believe had the potential of inspiring the youth is challenging in itself. Usha Mehta found her wings and was in charge of her flight, and that resonates at every level.

I think it’s the kind of lesson that transcends time. It’s not just about the freedom struggle or 1942. It’s relevant even today. We should not be searching for validation. We have to find our voice and wings. That signifies liberation.