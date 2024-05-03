Tom Felton on board Hansal Mehta’s next series 'Gandhi'

Actor Tom Felton, popularly known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, will be part of Hansal Mehta’s series Gandhi.

Tom will play the role of Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s friend during his time in London when he was studying law. As per earlier reports, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi will be essaying the role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, while his real-life partner & actor Bhamini Oza will play Kasturba, MK Gandhi’s wife.

Apart from Tom, British actors James Murray, Jonno Davies, Molly Wright, Simon Lennon, Ralph Adeniyi, Libby Mai, and Lindon Alexander will also be part of the cast.

Josiah Oldfield was one of the co-founders of the Vegetarian Society of London and an admirer of Indian culture. He was influential in Gandhi’s life after a chance meeting brought them together. The Englishman encouraged Gandhi to write for the Vegetarian Magazine and later allowed his friend to live with him.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment, is based on historian Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World. Hansal is the director and showrunner with Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Felix Von Stumm, Hema Gopinath, Sehaj Maini, and Yashna Malhotra as the writers.