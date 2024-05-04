Vaani Kapoor to star in 'Badtameez Gill'

On Friday, it was announced that Vaani Kapoor will be headlining a new comedy film titled Badtameez Gill. It is a coming-of-modern-age drama about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. It also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani’s brother and Paresh Rawal as her father in the film.

The film is helmed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi (2017), Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) and directed films like Jai Mummy Di (2020) and the yet-to-be-released Pooja Meri Jaan.

Producer duo Nickky and Viicky in a statement said, “Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place.

We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead. She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film.”

The film’s first schedule is set to begin soon in Bareilly.