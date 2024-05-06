Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' season 3 goes on floors

NEW DELHI: Shooting has begun on the third season of Prime Video's "The Family Man", headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the streamer said on Monday.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under their banner D2R Films, the much awaited installment of the action thriller series will bring back original cast members, including Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, ­Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, "The Family Man" season three will see Bajpayee reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari, who is "a middle class guy and a world-class spy".

Prime Video shared a series of pictures from the set on its official X page.

"#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins. Drop your excitement. #TheFamilyManOnPrime @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @sumank #PriyaMani @sharibhashmi @ashleshaat @VedantSinha0218," the platform captioned the post.

In the forthcoming third season, Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

"As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty," the makers said in a release.

The first season of "The Family Man", which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews.

The second season, which premiered in 2021, was also lapped up by viewers.