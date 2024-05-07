Abhishek Bachchan joins the star-studded cast of 'Housefull 5'

Abhishek Bachchan has joined the cast of 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish took to social media on Monday to make the announcement. Sharing a still from 'Housefull 3', featuring him along with Akshay and Abhishek, he wrote, “'Housefull 5': we are back !!! My besties !!!!” The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani who has previously helmed 'Dostana' (2008) and 'Drive' (2019).

Abhishek has earlier been part of the Housefull franchise in its third installment, 'Housefull 3'. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid. Apart from Akshay and Riteish, it also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon.

Sajid Khan helmed the first part of the franchise, 'Housefull', in 2010. The film revolved around a man who carried bad luck in all his endeavours. The sequel, 'Housefull 2' (2012), was about four men putting all their efforts into marrying the women of their choice. 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4 'were released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

'Housefull 5' was earlier slated to release for Diwali 2024 but the release date got postponed to June 6, 2025.