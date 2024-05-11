Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor gets legal notice for using 'Bible' in her pregnancy memoir

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for using the word 'Bible' in her pregnancy memoir ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’

A single-judge of Justice GS Ahluwalia ordered that notice be issued to the respondents on the petition filed by an advocate Cristopher Anthony.

The respondents include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Shah Bhimjyani (co-author), Juggernaut Books, Amazon India and others.

While ordering the issuance of notice to Khan and other respondents, the HC posted the matter for further hearing on July 1.

The petitioner Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, has alleged that the use of the word 'Bible' is hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community.