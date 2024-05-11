Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor gets legal notice for using 'Bible' in her pregnancy memoir

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for using the word 'Bible' in her pregnancy memoir ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’
A single-judge of Justice GS Ahluwalia ordered that notice be issued to the respondents on the petition filed by an advocate Cristopher Anthony.
The respondents include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Shah Bhimjyani (co-author), Juggernaut Books, Amazon India and others.
While ordering the issuance of notice to Khan and other respondents, the HC posted the matter for further hearing on July 1.
The petitioner Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, has alleged that the use of the word 'Bible' is hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community.
Anthony also claimed that the Bollywood actor was using the word to gain 'cheap publicity' for her book.
"Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," he said.
The book, published in 2021, chronicles the 43-year-old actor's pregnancy journey and provides tips for expecting mothers.
The petitioner had first approached the police to register a FIR against the actor but when they refused to file a case, he moved a lower court to file a complaint against her.
His plea was again rejected by the lower court which said that the advocate failed to establish how the use of the word “Bible” in the title was offensive.
Following this, advocate Anthony moved to the Additional Sessions Court but his petition was dismissed from there too.