INTERVIEW | ‘Best PR is word of mouth’: Rajkummar Rao

With four releases, 2024 seems like a Rajkummar Rao film festival. There’s Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2. Does that feel pressurising?

I am currently tired of all the promotions, but it also helps me stay connected to everyone. So, I would always choose this moment where I can offer the audience four diverse films in terms of genre and treatment.

I don’t calculate or strategise too much, about whether I should balance a comedy with an action film. If I read a script and like it, I go ahead. Sometimes, the filmmaker and their vision could be a catalyst. The externals don’t bother me;

I love my work, being on set, and the process of playing my characters. The response towards Srikanth has been overwhelming, and audience feedback is imperative for me.

Srikanth, which is inspired by the true story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who was not only the first visually impaired international student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but also went on to set up a successful business. What was it about his story that struck a chord with you, and what was the prep like?

His journey inspired me, as well as his joie de vivre and the determination to succeed. He came from humble beginnings and I was moved by how he overcame the challenges. His accomplishments were not easy to achieve, and being visually impaired made it even tougher. His is the classic underdog story, one of perseverance and defying all odds. Not many people know of him and I thought it would be exciting for me to bring Srikanth’s story to the world. I was nervous, but that’s where the fun is.

Lately, low to mid-budget films such as 12th Fail and Laapata Ladies have been achieving phenomenal success at the box office, even as mega-budget productions are failing to make a mark. Your thoughts.

If it is a good film, it will find its audience irrespective of budget. Also, I feel the best PR today is a strong word of mouth. It was apparent in the case of 12th Fail and Laapata Ladies, as well as southern films such as Manjummel Boys and Premalu. People celebrated these films for content, performances and everything that makes good, and engaging cinema.

I received the National Award for Shahid, but it was made on a budget of only Rs 65 lac. Although Hansal sir and I were proud of it, we had no idea how it would be received. The recognition it got only reaffirmed that honest content will always touch a chord. It is a great time for those of us who love telling these stories and am glad that the audience wants to watch them on the big screen.