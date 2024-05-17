Hansal Mehta to next direct Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga

After delving into the lives of scamsters Harshad Mehta and Abdul Karim Telgi, the Scam franchise is returning for a third installment. The makers, Applause Entertainment, made the announcement on social media with an animated video. The new series will be about Sahara tycoon Subrata Roy and is titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. The show will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Subrata was the founder of the business conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar. He was arrested on the account of investor fraud and jailed in 2014 for not paying an outstanding amount of Rs 10,000 crore. He stayed in jail for over two years and came out on parole in 2016. He was then jailed again as SEBI asked the Supreme Court to cancel his parole. Subrata passed away in 2023 at 75.