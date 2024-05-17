Hansal Mehta to next direct Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga

After delving into the lives of scamsters Harshad Mehta and Abdul Karim Telgi, the Scam franchise is returning for a third installment. The makers, Applause Entertainment, made the announcement on social media with an animated video. The new series will be about Sahara tycoon Subrata Roy and is titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. The show will be directed by Hansal Mehta.
Subrata was the founder of the business conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar. He was arrested on the account of investor fraud and jailed in 2014 for not paying an outstanding amount of Rs 10,000 crore. He stayed in jail for over two years and came out on parole in 2016. He was then jailed again as SEBI asked the Supreme Court to cancel his parole. Subrata passed away in 2023 at 75.
The first installment of the Scam series was Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which chronicled the life of the titular stockbroker and convicted fraudster. It was helmed by Hansal and catapulted actor Pratik Gandhi into the limelight. Next was Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, about stamp paper counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. This time the show’s directorial duties were taken up by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal served as producer.