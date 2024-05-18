Breaking good

Originally, there weren’t any plans for a second season,” says Shriya Pilgaonkar about the newly released sequel of the web series, 'The Broken News.' “The love we received in 2022 enabled us to do so,” she adds.

Two years ago, the Zee5 show saw Shriya step into the shoes of Radha Bhargava, a fearless and determined TV journalist who, by the end of the season, is falsely implicated as a terrorist and imprisoned. Based on the BBC One show Press, it is written by Sambit Mishra, and revolves around two competing news channels and explores the challenges faced by journalists. In season 2, Radha is out on bail, seeking retribution against the ratings-driven journalist and Josh TV’s head Dipankar Sanyal, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. She has teamed up with Ameena Qureshi, a principled editor, who heads Awaaz Bharti, portrayed by the versatile Sonali Bendre

“Radha has completely flipped in season two; she’s back with a vengeance. She’s not the same person she used to be. While earlier, there were certain principles, morals and ethics she had always worked with, prison has hardened her. Now she is angry and feels betrayed by the system,” the actor says.

Shriya adds that she found the process of revisiting Radha intriguing, particularly because of the choices she makes. She admits having to actively refrain herself from judging the character. “It was quite a challenge for me to portray her in this season because it’s so far off from who I am as a person. But, I think that’s the fun in acting, as I enjoy playing characters that are on the edge, that are on the cusp of transformation,” she says adding, “Learning and unlearning is a constant part of an actor’s evolution. The writing of season two is incredible, and we were encouraged to add layers to our characters.”