'Criminal Justice' to return for a fourth season

The fourth season of Pankaj Tripathi-led courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice' was announced by the makers on Friday.

The new installment will mark the return of actor Pankaj as advocate Madhav Mishra.

In a statement, the actor said, “In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with 'Criminal Justice'. I could not believe how much Madhav’s character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own and every defeat felt like a personal loss,” while adding, “I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously.”

An adaptation of the 2008 British television series of the same name, 'Criminal Justice' launched its first season in 2018.

The second season, 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors,' came out in 2020, followed by the third chapter, 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', in 2022. Season 4 of the series will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.