Sandrine Bonnaire to direct Jackie Shroff in the biopic 'Slow Joe'

Jackie Shroff will be collaborating with international filmmaker Sandrine Bonnaire for the biopic 'Slow Joe'. The film chronicles the life of the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha, affectionately known as ‘Slow Joe’. He was a drug addict living in Mumbai who later became a musician after moving to Goa.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jackie said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Sandrine Bonnaire on board to direct 'Slow Joe'. Her exceptional talent and vision will undoubtedly elevate the film to new heights. Working alongside such a respected filmmaker is an honour, and I am eager to bring 'Slow Joe’s extraordinary journey to audiences worldwide.”

Sandrine reflected on the life of the musician and said, “Joseph Manuel Da Rocha’s story is moving and extraordinary, demonstrating that it’s never too late to overcome adversity and achieve your dreams. I am truly excited to be a part of this film with its talented cast and cannot wait to begin filming.” The film is a co-production between Singapore, France and India. It is produced by Isabella Sreyashii Sen and Olivier Dock.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Prime Video’s 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' in 2023. He also did a cameo role in Rajnikanth’s 'Jailer' in the same year.