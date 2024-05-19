Let's carry out our duty as Indians: Shah Rukh Khan appeals to voters ahead of polls in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged people to "exercise our right to vote" as Maharashtra goes to polls as part of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

The six constituencies in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections tomorrow.

In an X post, Shah Rukh appealed to fans and followers to carry out their duty as Indians.

"As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he wrote on Saturday.