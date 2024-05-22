Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad due to dehydration, discharged later

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. He was later discharged. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad," said news agency IANS, quoting sources.

The actor's dear friend and actress Juhi Chawla visited the actor at the hospital.

The news of his hospitalisation left his fans worried. Several users took to X (Twitter) to express concern for their favourite celeb. “OMG, I hope he is fine,” one of the fans wrote. “Get well soon our king,” added another.

Ahmedabad, alongside many parts of India, recorded a high temperature. The temperature in Gujarat's capital was around 45 degrees and the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the city.

On Tuesday night, Khan attended KKR’s IPL match at the Narendra Modi stadium. The superstar was on cloud nine after KKR won the play-offs to qualify for the IPL 2024 finals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others.