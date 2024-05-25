INTERVIEW |‘I thrive on genre hopping’: Actor Manoj Bajpayee
Your latest, Bhaiyyaji is your 100th project. Your 30-year-long career is proof of survival through reinvention. How did you remain consistent?
To navigate this industry, you need to keep two steps ahead, and also know when to pull back. Reinventing is indeed the key to survival. When things get tough, that’s the time to recalibrate and realign. One is faced with situations that could be to your disadvantage on the surface, but they may open better opportunities, and my career is testimony of it.
Bhaiyyaji, which is a tribute to the simplicity of the Southern cinema, sees you in an action avatar. Tell us more.
Several years ago, I read about this young man from the city who returned to his village to avenge his father’s murder. His life completely changed after, and I was very keen to explore the psyche of revenge, and what it is that drives people to set out on this path. I had casually narrated this story to Anoop (Singh Karki, the director), who confessed that it was his dream to make a film inspired by the simplicity of southern cinema. Their stories have a local flavour and were rooted. There was no larger-than-life swashbuckling hero nor were there any VFX. I was shocked when he asked me to play the lead, and I was apprehensive because at this age it seemed risky breaking bones. Plus, I was never an action hero. He not only convinced me, but also made me do the stunts myself.
You had once said that mainstream Bollywood didn’t know what to do with you. Today, you are perhaps the busiest stars across platforms, with a release every three months. Your comments.
Genre hopping is something I thrive on, because I just cannot do the same thing over and over again. I love doing independent cinema as well. There will always be a Joram to balance a Gulmohar. For a Killer Soup, I will also give a hard-hitting Banda.
I want the audience to not just be entertained by a story, but also experience great creativity, irrespective of genre.
The Family Man was the show, and Srikant Tiwari was the character, which turned the tide for you. Were you surprised by its success and iconic status?
I had a hunch when I said yes to the series after Raj and DK’s narration of the first two episodes. I was clear about not doing action, murder, gore or sex, which was the template for OTT at the time. I was clear that my first foray into the space had to be different. Srikant Tiwari was like RK Laxman’s common man, and I felt that people would relate to him, and find a bit of themselves in him. Playing him is like therapy for me. When you do an action film, you are physically exhausted. In fact, each of my characters has taken a lot from me. Joram, for instance, left me mentally strained. But, I enjoy being Srikanth. He helps me recharge my batteries.
What can we expect from the third season of The Family Man?
We have just finished the first schedule, and it took me some time to get into the groove and form. We were back on set after three years. Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani have been busy and done a variety of work in the interim. Raj and DK who have just wrapped Citadel, and did Farzi as well as Guns and Gulaab before that, also took time to get their shots. But, once we warmed up, I cannot tell you the amount of fun we had filming. Each one of us found our camaraderie. It is wonderful being back in the sauce, and I can only divulge that it would be wittier and more thrilling than the last two seasons.
You have, in the past, called out the obsession with the box office. But, Bollywood has also been going through a churn, especially with the success of films such as Laapata Ladies, 12th Fail and now, Srikanth. Do you feel vindicated?
I have always said that more than the number game, we must discuss content and the creative process. The stress should be on stories and performances. I am happy that people are understanding that now. It’s only good for the industry. Cinema needs to speak to the masses and represent them and their aspirations. No one wants to go to the cinema for glitz and glamour anymore.