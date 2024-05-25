INTERVIEW |‘I thrive on genre hopping’: Actor Manoj Bajpayee

Your latest, Bhaiyyaji is your 100th project. Your 30-year-long career is proof of survival through reinvention. How did you remain consistent?

To navigate this industry, you need to keep two steps ahead, and also know when to pull back. Reinventing is indeed the key to survival. When things get tough, that’s the time to recalibrate and realign. One is faced with situations that could be to your disadvantage on the surface, but they may open better opportunities, and my career is testimony of it.

Bhaiyyaji, which is a tribute to the simplicity of the Southern cinema, sees you in an action avatar. Tell us more.

Several years ago, I read about this young man from the city who returned to his village to avenge his father’s murder. His life completely changed after, and I was very keen to explore the psyche of revenge, and what it is that drives people to set out on this path. I had casually narrated this story to Anoop (Singh Karki, the director), who confessed that it was his dream to make a film inspired by the simplicity of southern cinema. Their stories have a local flavour and were rooted. There was no larger-than-life swashbuckling hero nor were there any VFX. I was shocked when he asked me to play the lead, and I was apprehensive because at this age it seemed risky breaking bones. Plus, I was never an action hero. He not only convinced me, but also made me do the stunts myself.