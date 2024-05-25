It’s a wrap for the Kashmir schedule of 'Singham Again'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The makers of Singham Again announced the completion of its Kashmir schedule on Friday. Rohit Shetty, the director of the film, also shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo of Ajay Devgn from the sets. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

In the photo, Ajay is seen wearing the police uniform as he stands against some armed vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. In the caption, Rohit wrote, “Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group. Jammu & Kashmir Police.” Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had shared a long note as he completed shooting his part for the film. He plays the antagonist in the film.

Singham Again is the next installment in Rohit’s cop universe with the last film being Sooryavanshi (2021).