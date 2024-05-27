Amazing grace in victory

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Payal is no stranger to Cannes. Her acclaimed debut feature documentary, 'A Night of Knowing Nothing', premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2021 and won the Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) award for Best Documentary Film. Her film, 'Afternoon Clouds', was part of the Cinefondation section in 2017.

While stating that it takes a village to make a film, she elaborated on the collaboration that went into making her film, especially the strong connection with her actresses—Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. She said that she saw a lot of films with strong female characters in Cannes but longed for even bigger space for women artists and technicians, and hoped Cannes would include more women filmmakers in its mix.

When asked about the universal language of her cinema which, perhaps, helped reach out to the West, she heaped lavish praise on her alma mater, the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, for providing a fertile ground for it. “Over there we watched films from all over the world, we studied cinema from everywhere, and maybe that has played into how I like to make films and I think maybe that’s the language the Western audience can be more open to,” she said, while appreciating India’s own distinct vocabulary in cinema. “It’s very self-contained in India. There’s not always a need to send a film to an international festival. Mine is just one amongst the thousands of films made in India,” she said pointing out the strong, local film-going culture.

She also celebrated the success of fellow FTIIians at Cannes with the international press. Her batchmate Maisam Ali’s film 'In Retreat' played in the ACID sidebar and Chidananda S Naik’s short 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' got the top prize in the official LaCinef section of the festival this year. “It’s really nice that our school has led to us making different kinds of films,” she said. Her acknowledgement was like coming full circle. Back in 2015, she led the students’ protests against the then FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan and faced disciplinary action for it.

Her documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' was a poetic ode to the protest culture. The spirit of creative dissent is also reflected in how the personal and political dilemmas get aligned and intertwined in 'AWIAL'. The show of resistance continued on the ground at the festival as well. While her actor Kani Kusruti took a watermelon clutch to the film’s red carpet gala, in solidarity with Palestine, during the film’s photocall Kapadia herself wore a badge in support of the festival workers’ ongoing protests in France demanding better wages and acknowledgement.