First look of Rima Kallingal’s Theatre out

On Monday, the first look of Rima Kallingal’s new film Theatre was unveiled by the makers. The tagline of the film reads, “The Myth of Reality.” The poster shows a man capturing Rima’s character climbing a coconut tree on his mobile phone. The film is directed by Sajin Baabu, best known for helming Biriyaani (2020), which won national and international recognition.

According to the director, Theatre is a story set in the contemporary world, where humans interpret reality according to their own beliefs and needs.

The upcoming film also stars Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sharma, D Raghuthaman, Akhil Kavalayoor, Aparna Sen, Lakshmi Padma, Meena Rajan, R J Anjali, Meenakshi Raveendran, Ashwathy B and Ratheesh Rohini, among others.

Theatre has cinematography by Syamapraksh M S, editing by Appu Bhattathiri and music by Saeed Abbas. The film is jointly produced by Anjana Philip and V A Shrikumar under the banners of Anjana Talkies and VARS Studios respectively. The two are also co-producing the upcoming Suraj Venjaramoodu-Vinayakan starrer Thekku Vadakku.

Rima was last seen in Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham (2023), based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s renowned short story of the same name. Apart from playing the lead, she also served as one of the producers of the film.