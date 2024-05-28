Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri to star in Dhadak 2, based on Pariyerum Perumal

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, was announced by the makers on Monday. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film will be the debut directorial of Shazia Iqbal. It will be a spiritual sequel of Dhadak (2018) which featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The film was the Hindi remake of 2016 Marathi film Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule.

From the announcement video shared by the makers, it is clear that the film will be a love story of a couple who hail from different castes. Reportedly, it is based on the widely-acclaimed Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal (2018), directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Dhadak, when it was released, was criticised for sidelining the caste angle of Sairat. In the film, the characters of Ishaan and Janhvi were from different economic classes, but the caste dynamics of the Nagraj Manjule directorial didn’t translate in the Hindi version.

Siddhant, last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also has the actioner Yudhra coming up. Triptii, on the other hand, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.