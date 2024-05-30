A visceral look into toxic masculinity

CHENNAI: Some films tell their stories with a cool poise and a glossy sheen, while others are true to life and unfiltered. Anmol Sidhu’s Jaggi belongs to the latter category. Released recently on Mubi, the film is filled with raw, visceral energy. It tells the scathing story of a teenager who is repeatedly assaulted by his school seniors for his impotence. Anmol studies the toxic effects of masculinity and how it has been impacting young boys in rural Punjab.

It is inspired by some real-life stories that left an impact on the filmmaker. Particularly, it was an incident narrated to him by a friend studying at a boarding school that disturbed him the most. “He told me that a kid in class eight was repeatedly raped by his seniors. The kid later attempted self-harm and also stopped coming to school,” says Anmol. He recalls how his notions of masculinity were also influenced by what he saw his seniors do to the juniors in school. Finally, it was when he started doing theatre that his worldview changed. “We lived with the trans community for a while, and that made me understand gender,” he says.

“Earlier, I did not think much about these things, but then I realized that calling anyone with disrespectful names can have a bad effect on their psyche. ”Anmol’s gaze in the film is empathetic, vulnerable, and at the same time filled with rage, as he employs long takes with minimal cuts to portray the action unfolding on screen. “I like watching such films myself,” he says, while talking about the unhurried nature of his filmmaking. “Long takes tend to give a feeling of watching a play, where you are witnessing something without any disturbance.”