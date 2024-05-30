Saif Ali Khan’s next titled Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting in Budapest for his new film with director Robbie Grewal, who earlier made Romeo Akbar Walter (2019). On Wednesday, filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is co-producing the film, announced its title as Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter.

Siddharth took to Instagram to reveal the title by posting a picture of Saif with Robbie Grewal. As per reports, the film will also feature actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and it will be released directly to OTT.

Siddharth is backing the project under Marflix Pictures, along with Mamta Anand. Notably, Saif and Siddharth have earlier collaborated in Hum Tum (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007).

Siddharth’s last release was the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which came out earlier this year in January. Saif was last seen in Adipurush (2023), was heavily criticised at the time of its release and didn’t fare well at the box-office as well.