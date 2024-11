Ajay Devgn will next be seen in nephew Aaman Devgn’s acting debut Azaad, scheduled to release in January next year. The first poster for the film was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it will also mark the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Its teaser will be released on Diwali this year.

Abhishek has previously helmed films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che! and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.